Discover a village in the city at Delta Park
You can buy wine, medicinal mushrooms and artisanal garments, ride horses and bikes, and enjoy a pizza at this urban farm
If you’re lucky on a lazy Sunday, riding your bike along the river’s edge of Delta Park in Craighall Park you can spot horses grazing across the river, without a care and looking pretty much like they are part of the original Boer farm Klipfontein, dating from 1865. Sometimes you’ll bump into the horses strolling along the trails, and you better mind your way, they’re bigger than bikes.
The horses are stabled in what is now an urban farm in the suburbs, with much on offer. You can buy your wine from the winery there; get your medicinal mushrooms at the mini mushroom farm; take your pooch to the village vet; purchase artisanal garments; make an appointment with a range of medical practitioners to get your body beaten back into shape at the physio, biokinetic, occupational therapy and Pilates studios; or visit the natural medicine and iridology clinic. And when you’re done with this magic, you can stop in at Colourful Splendour nursery to buy your pot of mint or tray of pet...
