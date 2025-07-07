Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Listen to your body and keep fit at any age
Learn the basics and practise them until you are good at them
07 July 2025 - 05:00
Would you have trained differently 20 years ago if you knew what you know now, and how have you changed your training to match your age?
This is either the type of contemplative question one asks when stuck in a room with someone with nothing to say or a Gen Z has infiltrated Business Day...
