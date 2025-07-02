Secrets of the Kamiesberge
A midwinter trip to explore the local history and lesser routes of central Namaqualand
02 July 2025 - 05:00
The bike is fuelled and pointed north out of St Helena Bay. My destination is Kamieskroon, in the gneiss-covered hills of the Kamiesberge in central Namaqualand. As usual, the plan is to mostly avoid the N-arterials and ride as many secondary roads and dirt tracks as I can.
The challenge with riding the back roads of the West Coast, though, is that many of them are covered in wheel-snatching sand in summer while the alternatives are surfaced with “potklei” and are slippery as bath soap in winter. But that’s why they call it adventure biking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.