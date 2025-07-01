BIG READ: Barbarians through the gate
A famous rugby team’s fraught history with SA
01 July 2025 - 05:00
When the Springboks met the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday night, it capped a long relationship between SA and the world’s most famous rugger pickup team.
The 54-7 Bok victory also evened the score. Before the weekend, the Springboks had played the Barbarians eight times since their first meeting in 1952, all on foreign fields — three times at each of Twickenham and in Cardiff, once in Dublin and at Wembley. ..
