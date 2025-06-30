Why we don’t have the stomach for stress
Profmed survey shows many stressed South Africans experience digestive issues such as heartburn, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea
30 June 2025 - 05:00
Some of us feel our stress in our stomachs, regularly experiencing digestive issues such as heartburn, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea.
The 2024 Profmed graduate professionals stress index, released earlier this year, found that more of us in SA are struggling with these symptoms. Digestive issues emerged as a new stress-related symptom, with 23% of respondents reporting an increase in digestive issues. The index also flagged higher levels of fatigue and poor sleep, which are often related to an inadequate diet and poor digestion...
