Chile observatory offers tantalising view of the sky

Vera C Rubin Observatory boasts the world’s largest digital camera

30 June 2025 - 05:00
by Jorge Vega
The Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae are seen in an image produced by the Vera C Rubin Observatory, on Pachon Hill, Coquimbo Region, Chile, on June 12 2025. Picture: RUBINOBS/NOIRLAB/SLAC/NSF/DOE/AURA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Santiago — Chile’s Vera C Rubin Observatory, which boasts the world’s largest digital camera, has begun displaying its first images of the cosmos, allowing astronomers to figure out how the solar system formed and even whether an asteroid poses a threat to Earth.

Located on Pachon Hill in the northern region of Coquimbo, the 8.4m telescope has a 3,200-megapixel camera feeding a powerful data processing system.

“It’s really going to change and challenge the way people work with their data,” said William O’Mullane, a project manager focused on data at Vera Rubin.

The observatory detected more than 2,100 previously unseen asteroids in 10 hours of observations, focusing on a small area of the visible sky. Its ground-based and space-based peers discover in total about 20,000 asteroids a year.

O’Mullane said the observatory would allow astronomers to collect huge amounts of data quickly and make unexpected finds.

“Rather than the usual couple of observations and writing an [academic] paper. No, I’ll give you a million galaxies. I’ll give you a million stars or a billion even, because we have them: 20-billion galaxy measurements,” he said.

The centre is named after American astronomer Vera C Rubin, a pioneer in finding conclusive evidence of the existence of large amounts of invisible material known as dark matter.

Each night, Rubin will take about 1,000 images of the southern hemisphere sky, letting it cover the entire southern sky every three or four nights. The darkest skies above the arid Atacama Desert make Chile one of the best places worldwide for astronomical observation.

“The number of alerts the telescope will send every night is equivalent to the in boxes of 83,000 people. It’s impossible for someone to look at that one by one,” said astrophysicist Francisco Foster.

“We’re going to have to use AI tools.” 

Reuters

