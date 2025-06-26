Life

Anna Wintour to step down as US Vogue editor-in-chief

Wintour, who has been at the US fashion magazine for nearly 40 years, will stay as global editorial director of Vogue and Condé Nast's chief content officer

26 June 2025 - 22:22
by Juby Babu
Anna Wintour in New York, the US, May 5 2025. Picture: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS
Mexico City — Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Thursday told employees that she will be seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue, according to several media reports.

Wintour has begun the search for a new head of editorial content to oversee daily operations at the US edition of Vogue, one of the reports said.

Wintour, who has been at the helm of American Vogue for nearly 40 years, will continue in her roles as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, according to the reports.

Magazine conglomerate Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wintour has been the editor of Vogue US since 1988. She is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and a philanthropist who has raised more than $300m for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

In January, former president Joe Biden awarded Wintour the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest US civilian honour.

Reuters 

