Anna Wintour in New York, the US, May 5 2025. Picture: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS
Mexico City — Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Thursday told employees that she will be seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue, according to several media reports.
Wintour has begun the search for a new head of editorial content to oversee daily operations at the US edition of Vogue, one of the reports said.
Wintour, who has been at the helm of American Vogue for nearly 40 years, will continue in her roles as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, according to the reports.
Magazine conglomerate Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Wintour has been the editor of Vogue US since 1988. She is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and a philanthropist who has raised more than $300m for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
In January, former president Joe Biden awarded Wintour the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest US civilian honour.
Anna Wintour to step down as US Vogue editor-in-chief
Wintour, who has been at the US fashion magazine for nearly 40 years, will stay as global editorial director of Vogue and Condé Nast's chief content officer
Mexico City — Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Thursday told employees that she will be seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue, according to several media reports.
Wintour has begun the search for a new head of editorial content to oversee daily operations at the US edition of Vogue, one of the reports said.
Wintour, who has been at the helm of American Vogue for nearly 40 years, will continue in her roles as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, according to the reports.
Magazine conglomerate Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Wintour has been the editor of Vogue US since 1988. She is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and a philanthropist who has raised more than $300m for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
In January, former president Joe Biden awarded Wintour the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest US civilian honour.
Reuters
Go ahead, make my day for a few clicks more
Film shines unflattering light on tech bros who have no clothes
When truth is funnier than fiction
Every celebrity gets a docuseries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.