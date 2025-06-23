Catharsis at cricket’s cathedral
The World Test Championship final had the tension, narrative arc and thrilling denouement of the best theatre in any entertainment format
I watched as much of the World Test Championship final as I could. Each ball was a profound, emotional event that transfixed me. It was as if my TV and my favourite armchair were possessed of high-powered magnets while the cricket was being played. This isn’t surprising. Test cricket is so rare for SA fans that we are compelled to watch as much as we can while we have it. We are analogous to the condemned, relishing each morsel of our final meal.
Our path to the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground undoubtedly involved playing weaker teams than our opponents, Australia, or the other two bullies in the Big Three, England and India, had been faced with. But we played the hand dealt to us...
