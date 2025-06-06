OBITUARY: Rashid Lombard, both hip cat and hard livings
The photojournalist and jazz impresario made an impact in cultural activism, documentary photography and music
06 June 2025 - 13:29
Rashid Lombard, the photojournalist and jazz impresario died on June 4 2025 at the age of 74. Diminutive in stature, he was a Grootman in the spheres of cultural activism, documentary photography, music and eventing.
Lombard was of a generation that fought apartheid during the bloody 1970s and 1980s with all of themselves: their art, ideas, actions and words. Significant also, was a refusal to be deprived of their humanity by making every breath an act of resistance against a racist and bloodthirsty state...
