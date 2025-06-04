Bombay masala, shweshwe and Art Deco in the Grey Street Casbah
There is plenty to see, buy and taste on a walking tour of Durban’s historic street
04 June 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 04 June 2025 - 09:41
On a recent trip to Durban, I took in a walking tour of the historic Grey Street, now called Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.
The area had been a big feature of my childhood. When we went to Durban from the dour Orange Free State on our annual holiday, my father would always include a trip to the vibrant “Indian market” to buy his favourite spices and the “mother-in-law’s tongue” curry powder that gave his curries their oomph. I tracked some of it down at the Fairprice Supermarket, where it is now called Bombay masala, which is, I suppose more PC. ..
