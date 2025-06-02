Live stylishly and work seamlessly with the Huawei Mate X6
Huawei’s most advanced foldable smartphone yet, this device proves you don’t have to choose between sleek design and serious performance
There was a time when foldable smartphones were considered too fragile, too bulky, or simply too niche to take seriously. But that time is over. The Huawei Mate X6 has arrived with a completely different story to tell. One that fuses high fashion with high function. It’s a foldable that doesn’t just keep up with your lifestyle; it complements it.
Whether you’re moving between meetings, meetups, or midweek breaks, the Huawei Mate X6 adapts to your day with style and substance. Lightweight, resilient, and elegantly designed, this device proves you don’t have to choose between sleek design and serious performance.
Design that feels as good as it looks
The Mate X6 is more than a piece of technology; it really is a statement. Everything about it has been crafted to feel timeless and premium, from its star-inspired Orbit Ring camera housing to its tactile finishes.
The Nebula Gray edition features a shimmering Micro-Nano 3D Topography finish made from Vegan Fibre, derived from aerospace-grade glass fibre and bulletproof vest fibres. It’s durable, lightweight and silky-smooth to the touch.
For those who prefer something classic, the Black option features ultra-thin soft leather that feels as luxurious as it looks.
Despite housing dual OLED displays, an advanced hinge, and a powerful camera system, the Huawei Mate X6 remains impressively slim. Folded, it’s just 9.85mm thick, sliding easily into a clutch, suit pocket or shoulder bag. Unfolded, it becomes a 7.93″ canvas that brings your content, creativity, and conversations to life.
Smart enough to handle your whole day
From voice notes and video calls to emails, socials, and shopping, our days are powered by our smartphones. That’s why Huawei built the Huawei Mate X6 to do more and look good doing it.
When unfolded, the generous screen gives you space to multitask like a pro. Run three apps at once, switch between them with a swipe, and expand one without losing your place in the others. It’s the digital equivalent of having your wardrobe, diary, and best friend all in the same room.
Need to book a weekend getaway? You can chat with friends, browse hotels, and book flights on one screen. Planning a party? Create a mood board, check social trends and send invites, all without opening a laptop. With EMUI 15 — the latest version of Huawei’s operating system — everything is smooth, intuitive, and delightfully fun.
One of the more playful touches is the Emoji Crush lock screen, where 3D emojis react to your actions and bring a little joy to your day.
Cameras and screens that get the colours right
Of course, a lifestyle device isn’t complete without a camera that can capture it all, and here, the Huawei Mate X6 shines. The Ultra Chroma Camera system includes 1.5-million spectral channels, enhancing colour accuracy by 120%. That means true-to-life tones, from the glow of sunset cocktails to the detail in your favourite outfit. It’s flattering, fast, and reliable.
The telephoto macro lens lets you shoot everything from wide-open landscapes to intricate jewellery details without changing a single setting. And if you’re someone who loves taking control, the 50MP main camera offers 10 adjustable aperture sizes, giving you creative freedom to perfect the mood of every image.
Both the 6.45″ exterior and 7.93″ internal screens are OLED displays, delivering vivid colour and clarity in any environment. The external screen reaches 2,500 nits of brightness, perfect for scrolling outdoors, while the internal screen peaks at 1,800 nits for immersive viewing indoors. Adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz ensure every swipe feels silky-smooth, and your battery lasts longer.
The foldable that fits your life and style
The Huawei Mate X6 is more than a phone. It’s a fashion-forward, function-rich companion designed for people who want their tech to work as beautifully as it looks. With its clever engineering and eye-catching design, it’s proof that performance and polish can live in the same device.
Discover the Huawei Mate X6 now and make your everyday extraordinary. Available online and in select stores across SA.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.