Lifestyle news briefs: Trump fires US portrait gallery chief

Fusion of Favourites has limited-run at Montecasino
South Africans will get a chance to see Mzansi Ballet’s Fusion of Favourites from June 19-27 at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, before it is performed at the Ticino Sound Festival in Lugano, Switzerland. The limited-run season features all the pieces the company will perform at the festival. “Fusion of Favourites captures the heartbeat of Mzansi Ballet: deeply South African, rooted in classical excellence, and fearless in its creative evolution. It is our calling card to the world. It’s our chance to showcase the stories, artists, and rhythm of SA on a global stage,” Mzanzi Ballet director Dirk Badenhorst said.
Music
Taylor Swift acquires master recordings after dispute
Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label. Swift’s masters had been sold in 2019 and the singer said she was not given the opportunity to buy them at the time. She re-recorded four of the albums with the subtitle “Taylor’s Version”. She purchased the original recordings from owner Shamrock Capital in what she called her “greatest dream come true”. No financial terms were disclosed. “I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out this is really happening,” she said in a statement on her website. “I really get to say these words: all of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me.” Reuters
Art
Trump shows National Portrait Gallery director the door
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had fired the director of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, describing her as a supporter of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and saying she was inappropriate for the role. Trump did not cite any specific actions or comments by Kim Sajet that may have triggered her firing, which he announced in a brief social media post. Representatives for Sajet, the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian Institution, which owns the museum, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.” Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am herby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social. “She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position.” He added a new gallery director would be named soon. Sajet was the first woman to serve as director of the gallery, a landmark Washington institution that houses portraits of distinguished Americans, including every president. It contains more than 26,000 works, according to its website. Reuters
Film
Cinecitta sets sights high with relaunch in Italy
Europe’s largest film studio Cinecitta is aiming to relaunch in Italy as a movie powerhouse, even as US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign productions cast a shadow over the film industry globally. Cinecitta, the homonymous company that manages Rome’s historic film studio, approved a five-year plan this week backed by the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund, which includes building new hi-tech sound stages and boosting production capacity by 60% by 2026. “We want to lead the game,” said CEO Manuela Cacciamani. “Cinecitta must be a factory that works at full capacity ... with excellence as a minimum standard.” Founded in 1937 under Benito Mussolini’s fascist rule, Cinecitta became known as the “Hollywood on the Tiber”. It has hosted more than 3,000 films, attracting world-renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese, Federico Fellini and Francis Ford Coppola. The company is targeting revenue of €51.9m in 2029, almost double the 2024 figure, and aims to turn a €4.3m net profit after a loss of €11.6m last year. Trump has said he will impose a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the US to save Hollywood from “a very fast death”, but has issued few details on how the levy would work. Reuters
