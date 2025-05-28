Mellowing out in Matjiesvlei
This sleepy hamlet has plenty to offer visitors, including fishing, canoeing on the Gamka River, hiking and 4x4 trails
28 May 2025 - 05:00
Though Matjiesvlei is more easily accessible than its sister valley to the north, Gamkaskloof (Die Hel), and equally photogenic, it’s not as deeply steeped in enigmatic legends and is therefore less well-known. But you get the feeling its handful of residents prefer it that way.
Matjiesvlei may have been easier to get to in the old days, too, but it was not much less wild than Gamkaskloof. The early farmers here also had their challenges with marauding baboons, jackals and leopards, the latter known as tiers to the Dutch-speaking pioneers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.