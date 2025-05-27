BIG READ: How mining can save the day again while the economy stutters
Dialogues with industry players show that maintaining constraints on investment come at a huge opportunity cost
SA’s unemployment rate has just ticked up again to 32.9% for the first quarter of 2025. GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2024 was only 0.6%, and there was little growth in productive or labour-absorptive sectors. GDP growth in itself is not a great measure of how an economy is doing, especially if the negative externalities generated by productive activity are not accounted for. Nonetheless, it tells us that the value of goods and services being produced in the country is not increasing anywhere near fast enough to create the kind of employment opportunities necessary to provide dignity and hope to a citizenry who rightfully expect that democracy would have delivered more development dividends by now.
In a country as minerally rich as SA, one may have expected stronger broad-based development. Last year alone, despite a total lack of new investment into the mining industry, it still accounted for 474,876 jobs. With an estimated average dependency ratio of 10:1, we can sa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.