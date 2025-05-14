Parktown revisited, 100 years later
A collection of photographs of the genteel colonial suburb have been rediscovered
Images of historical Parktown, the genteel colonial enclave that heralded the beginning of the suburban push northwards out of the dusty, noisy town, have been found on the top of a cupboard, abandoned there for 30 years.
In 1993-94 the then Parktown & Westcliff Heritage Trust (now the Joburg Heritage Foundation, JHF) called for photographers to document Parktown 100 years after its founding. About 39 colour photos were submitted, the names of the photographers now lost to history, and they were exhibited at the central library in the inner city. The A3 photos are mounted on hard boards, measuring 50cm by 40cm, and were later offered to Museum Africa, which declined. So they ended up on the top of a cupboard at that grand sandstone pile on the Parktown ridge, Northwards...
