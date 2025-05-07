MICHAEL FRIDJHON: How to taste with precision and refinement
Some people have superior sensory skills, but almost anyone can be trained to recognise the key elements
07 May 2025 - 05:00
There is a class of professional tasters — not just wine tasters but also those in the food and other beverage industries — who appear to outsiders to be endowed with superhuman capabilities. It’s assumed that they are in some way gifted, born with an attribute that separates them from mere mortals.
There’s no doubt that some display skills that appear magical to those who don’t make a living from these senses. But does this mean that the ability to taste with precision and refinement is in some way inherent and cannot be taught?..
