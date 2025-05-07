Lifestyle news in brief: Stars shine at Met Gala

Marvel movie Thunderbolts brought in $162m at theatres around the world at the weekend, providing a solid start to the northern summer movie season, which is key to Hollywood’s year at the box office. Thunderbolts, the story of a ragtag group of heroes who unite to fight a supervillain, earned $76m of its total in the US and Canada, distributor Walt Disney said. Starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, the film sets the stage for Marvel’s July release Fantastic Four and next northern summer’s Avengers: Doomsday. — Reuters
Celebrity style
Stars shine at Met Gala
Rihanna poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York City, New York, US, on May 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Singer Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy, Pharrell Williams sported a jacket with 15,000 pearls and musician Andre 3000 strapped a piano to his back as celebrities celebrated black style and tailoring at the Met Gala fundraiser on Monday. Mostly black-and-white looks populated the daffodil-accented deep-blue carpet covering the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s guests were told to dress according to the theme “Tailored for You”, a nod to the exhibit called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the museum’s Costume Institute. — Reuters
Parks
Peace garden celebrates leaders
Picture: 123RF
A new Rotary Peace Garden was launched recently during the Rotary Intercountry Committee Africa Peace Forum. The garden, in the Long March to Freedom Bronze Statue Park in Century City, Cape Town, has indigenous trees and is surrounded by 101 bronze figures celebrating SA’s leaders. “This garden is more than a symbol. It’s a space where peace can grow. It is a commitment, a promise and a reminder that peacebuilding doesn’t end with words; it lives in what we do next,” said the Peace Forum’s Ann Wright.
Olive oil
De Rustica wins again
Picture: SUPPLIED
Out of about 1,000 entries from 26 countries, De Rustica Estate Collection Coratina extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) was placed second and was again the only olive oil outside Spain and Italy in the top 10 at the global EVOOLEUM 2025 competition. SA Olive CEO Wendy Petersen said: “De Rustica is a standard bearer and awards like this not only help to reflect the work of SA Olive in promoting our local EVOOs both locally and internationally, but they are also a testament to the high professional standards upheld by our members.”
