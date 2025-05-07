Home from home provides expansive views of the city forest
Illovo Reserved Suites have rooms and apartments for short-term or longer stays for corporate and leisure travellers
I arrived on an overcast day, the views from my 12th-floor apartment blurred by rain clouds. Ahead of me lay the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, the water tower on Northcliff Ridge, a prominent landmark, and a sea of rain-drenched green, the city’s lush human-made forests. In the distance the Magaliesberg mountain range was wreathed in watercolour misty blues.
I had a one-bedroom apartment at Illovo Reserved Suites for two nights. This meant I had a full-size kitchen, complete with a no-frost Bosch fridge, a Nespresso machine, a kettle, washing machine and a full complement of cutlery, plates and pots to cook with. The open-plan kitchen and the rest of the cabinetry in the apartment was done in charcoal grey. A round glass table gave me a view past the lounge with its single couch, and big-screen TV, to the balcony, with outdoor seating and that view. ..
