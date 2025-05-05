Lifestyle news in brief: Scorsese makes pope documentary

A new documentary from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese will feature a conversation with the late Pope Francis about an effort the pontiff championed to provide education through cinema, the film’s producers said on Wednesday. Called Aldeas — A New Story, the documentary is “rooted in the pope’s belief in the sacred nature of creativity”, a statement from the filmmakers said. They said the previously unseen conversation with Scorsese was the pope’s “final in-depth on-camera interview for cinema”. Francis died this month at age 88 and was buried on Saturday. — Reuters
Music
Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule dies in house fire
Jill Sobule in 2013. Picture: WIKIPEDIA
Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, whose hits included the satirical anthem Supermodel from the soundtrack of the movie Clueless and the groundbreaking single I Kissed a Girl, died early on Thursday in a Minneapolis-area house fire, media outlets reported. She was 66. Her manager John Porter confirmed her death in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune. In her songs she tackled topics such as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, adolescent malaise and LGBTQ issues. — Reuters
Theatre
Ewan McGregor returns to West End stage
Actors Kate Fleetwood, left, and Ewan McGregor perform during the dress rehearsal of My Master Builder play at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, England. File photo: JOHAN PERRSON/HANDOUT via REUTERS
The new Ibsen-inspired play My Master Builder tackled modern-day relationship politics, actor Ewan McGregor said. Back on stage in the West End for the first time in 17 years, Emmy award winner McGregor, known for on-screen roles such as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, said he loved doing theatre. “The audience teach you what works, what doesn’t work,” he said, adding that the bond actors had on stage “you can’t really find in the film world”. McGregor, Kate Fleetwood and Elizabeth Debicki star in the play, set in the present day in The Hamptons in New York state. — Reuters
Broadway musicals Maybe Happy Ending, Buena Vista Social Club and Death Becomes Her led the tally of Tony Award nominations, each with 10, when they were announced last week ahead of the June 8 awards ceremony. The 78th annual Tony Award nominations, celebrating the best in Broadway theatre, reflect a season shaped by unique storytelling and genre experimentation with new works that push boundaries in form, subject and perspective. Some of this season’s Hollywood heavyweights were also nominated, including George Clooney in his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. — Reuters
Documentary
Scorsese shines spotlight on Pope Francis
Here’s to 20 years of cat videos and misinformation
CHRIS THURMAN: Alan Committie is a whodunnit pro as Poirot in Black Coffee
Changes to Oscar voting process include actually having to watch the films
Film industry is on the verge of a breakdown
When truth is funnier than fiction
Why Disney wants a low-key ‘Snow White’ debut
