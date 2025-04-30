MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Toast SA’s conspicuous consumption with a flute of champagne
LVMH identified the opportunity early and has invested heavily in building the market for its key products in the country
The French champagne industry is in crisis — a situation that is likely to deteriorate dramatically as the impact of US tariffs is felt. The 2022 shipments (domestically and internationally) totalled 325-million bottles. In 2023 this dropped to 299-million bottles. The 2024 figures reveal a further decline to 271-million. The French domestic market share has been shrinking for years. At its peak it accounted for 188-million bottles. It’s now 118-million: the prospects of salvation on this front are not good.
Add to this the importance of the market that has now taken a big hit — the US. In 2024 America was the region’s biggest export customer consuming more than 27-million bottles. Us President Donald Trump’s ad valorem duties will certainly affect this volume. Taken together with the long-term reduction in demand, it’s not impossible that 2025 will finish 25% down on the 2022 figures...
