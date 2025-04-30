Life

Lifestyle news in brief: Ribs on the go

30 April 2025 - 05:00
Eskort rolls out pop-up Rib Rack Shack

Picture: FACEBOOK/Eskort Store Xavier Boulevard
Each of Eskort’s 30 stores will open a pop-up Rib Rack Shack between May 8 and June 26, where chefs will prepare ribs. “There’s been an overwhelming response on social media to our MessAroundAndFindOut competition, which is based on the idea that eating our new ribs is messy but absolutely worth it,” said Eskort marketing director Marcelle Pienaar. “South Africans are clearly down to get messy, so we’ve decided to give them the opportunity to do just that by running the biggest pop-up restaurant the country has ever seen.”

‘Grandpa gang’ unaware of Kim Kardashian

Accused robber Yunice Abbas on April 28 2025 in Paris, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TOM NICHOLSON
A group of men dubbed the “grandpa gang” were among 10 suspects who went on trial on Monday on charges of robbing reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint and stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The accused spoke one after the other in the central Paris courtroom to confirm their identity and occupation. One of the defendants, Yunice Abbas, 71, has told French media that he and others who took part in the robbery did not know who Kardashian was. “It’s not her, it’s her diamond we targeted,” Abbas told C8 TV a few years ago. Reuters

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees named

Chubby Checker talks during an interview with Reuters in New York, in this January 25 2007 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
The Twist singer Chubby Checker, pop star Cyndi Lauper and grunge rock band Soundgarden were among the acts chosen for induction this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the 2025 inductees during the ABC singing competition show on Sunday. The artists will be inducted during a ceremony that will stream live on Disney+ from Los Angeles on November 8. Inductees were chosen by fans and industry experts. Reuters

Female classical composers in spotlight

Violinist Esther Abrami poses for a photograph during an interview in London, Britain, on April 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MARIE-LOUISE GUMUCHIAN
French violinist Esther Abrami puts female composers in focus on her new album Women, paying tribute to their often-overlooked contributions to classical music. From Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley to historical composers Ethel Smyth and Pauline Viardot, 14 women feature on the record. Abrami, a graduate of London’s Royal College of Music, describes her third album as “a collection of music and stories from women across the centuries, starting from the Middle Ages all the way up to today”. Reuters

Michelin chefs bring northern fine dining expertise to the south

Top chefs from the northern hemisphere teach their skills to culinary colleagues in Mauritius
News & Fox
1 week ago

A journey to the centre of the world

Ecuador has plenty to offer visitors, from volcanic hikes and hummingbirds to markets and chocolate
Life
1 month ago

Stunning views, with a side dish of history

From a street corner of Melville to the top of its hills, Dos Manos at Pablo House offers more than delicious food
Life
1 month ago

Sun rises over East City

Home to the world’s tallest ‘hemp hotel’, this precinct in the Cape Town CBD is showing signs of revival after a dark past
Life
2 months ago

South Africa’s battle with the bottle

Liquor lobby fights Treasury’s alcohol excise plans but WHO believes there is ‘no safe level of consumption’
News & Fox
2 months ago
