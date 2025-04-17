Lifestyle news in brief

KwaZulu-Natal hopes to cash in on SA’s growing popularity as a movie location. Vusumuzi Sibiya, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, said the “south coast offers investors a number of reasons to consider setting up in this region.... By attracting the film industry here, we’re fulfilling our mandate of securing investment while showcasing the region’s tourism assets to the world.” Foreign film production investments in SA are expected to exceed R5bn by October 2025, according to the Independent Producers Organisation.
Film locations
LA loses out
The city skyline of Los Angeles, California, US. Picture: 123RF
Filming on location in Los Angeles dropped 22% in the first three months of 2025 from a year earlier, according to permitting organisation Film LA, as Hollywood grappled with overseas competition and a contraction in production. The biggest decline occurred with film and TV shoots, Film LA said. Labour unions, producers and actors have been pushing California governor Gavin Newsom to increase tax incentives to make Los Angeles more competitive with other US and overseas locations. — Reuters
Books
Author Mario Vargas Llosa dies
The late Peruvian writer and Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa is shown in Venezuela in this April 24 2014 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA
Peruvians mourned the death of lauded writer Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the Nobel prize for literature and a former presidential candidate. Peru’s government called Vargas Llosa a “figure of national acclaim” and called him “a universally recognised figure whose work has contributed to the worldwide recognition of Peruvian literature and culture”. He won the Nobel in 2010 for works like Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, Death in the Andes and The War of the End of the World. — Reuters
Tourist attraction
Sterkfontein caves reopen
The Wits Sterkfontein Caves have reopened to the public, offering visitors a more immersive research and educational experience Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, principal and vice-chancellor of Wits, said: “The reopening of the Wits Sterkfontein Caves represents an exciting opportunity to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and the public’s understanding of science. By making science more accessible, we hope to inspire the next generation of researchers while helping everyone connect more deeply with our shared human story.”
A visitor explores the reopened Wits Sterkfontein Caves, a world-renowned fossil site within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Muldersdrift outside Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
