Lifestyle news in brief

16 April 2025 - 05:00
by Agency Staff
DJ Alok performs during the celebrations of the 64th anniversary of Brasilia, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, in this April 21 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELONI
Food

SA’s highest-ranked olive oil

Picture: 123RF/RRRAVEN
Picture: 123RF/RRRAVEN

Mardouw Olive Estate in Swellendam received SA’s highest extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) world ranking points and was placed 31st in the world by the official EVOO world rankings. Mardouw CEO Gerbrand Nijman said: “Our high standards of quality ... have been recognised around the world with platinum and gold awards in Italy, France, the US, UK, Israel, Argentina and Japan.”

Architecture

Cape Town home wins gold

ARRCC, an SA interior design studio, won gold the residence under 10,000m² category of the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards for Wave Villa, a home at the foot of Lion's Head in Cape Town. “There is a strong sense of visual connectedness, with the beauty of the surrounding context highly appreciable and inspiring. It’s clear that the residents deeply value their engagement with nature,” a WAN awards judge said.

Entertainment

Michael B Jordan to play twins

Actor Michael B Jordan says he needed no convincing to tackle two lead roles in supernatural action thriller Sinners, which reunites him with Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Set in Mississippi in 1932, Sinners sees identical twins Smoke and Stack (Jordan), return to their rural hometown after a seven-year stint in Chicago. Equipped with cash, guns and liquor, they open a juke joint in an old sawmill. — Reuters

Music

Brazilian DJ rocks Coachella

DJ Alok performs during the celebrations of the 64th anniversary of Brasilia, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, in this April 21 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
Brazilian DJ Alok brought a blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Southern California, despite the growing fear of international artists about the future of performing in the US. “For me as a Brazilian it’s always been hard to get a visa. So for us it didn’t change much. But of course for Europe and others they changed the rules, right,” Alok said. — Reuters

