Lifestyle news in brief

DJ Alok performs during the celebrations of the 64th anniversary of Brasilia, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, in this April 21 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELONI
Food
SA’s highest-ranked olive oil
Picture: 123RF/RRRAVEN
Mardouw Olive Estate in Swellendam received SA’s highest extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) world ranking points and was placed 31st in the world by the official EVOO world rankings. Mardouw CEO Gerbrand Nijman said: “Our high standards of quality ... have been recognised around the world with platinum and gold awards in Italy, France, the US, UK, Israel, Argentina and Japan.”
ARRCC, an SA interior design studio, won gold the residence under 10,000m² category of the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards for Wave Villa, a home at the foot of Lion's Head in Cape Town. “There is a strong sense of visual connectedness, with the beauty of the surrounding context highly appreciable and inspiring. It’s clear that the residents deeply value their engagement with nature,” a WAN awards judge said.
Entertainment
Michael B Jordan to play twins
Actor Michael B Jordan says he needed no convincing to tackle two lead roles in supernatural action thriller Sinners, which reunites him with Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Set in Mississippi in 1932, Sinners sees identical twins Smoke and Stack (Jordan), return to their rural hometown after a seven-year stint in Chicago. Equipped with cash, guns and liquor, they open a juke joint in an old sawmill. — Reuters
Music
Brazilian DJ rocks Coachella
DJ Alok performs during the celebrations of the 64th anniversary of Brasilia, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, in this April 21 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
Brazilian DJ Alok brought a blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Southern California, despite the growing fear of international artists about the future of performing in the US. “For me as a Brazilian it’s always been hard to get a visa. So for us it didn’t change much. But of course for Europe and others they changed the rules, right,” Alok said. — Reuters
Lifestyle news in brief
Highlights in arts and entertainment
Food
SA’s highest-ranked olive oil
Mardouw Olive Estate in Swellendam received SA’s highest extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) world ranking points and was placed 31st in the world by the official EVOO world rankings. Mardouw CEO Gerbrand Nijman said: “Our high standards of quality ... have been recognised around the world with platinum and gold awards in Italy, France, the US, UK, Israel, Argentina and Japan.”
Architecture
Cape Town home wins gold
ARRCC, an SA interior design studio, won gold the residence under 10,000m² category of the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards for Wave Villa, a home at the foot of Lion's Head in Cape Town. “There is a strong sense of visual connectedness, with the beauty of the surrounding context highly appreciable and inspiring. It’s clear that the residents deeply value their engagement with nature,” a WAN awards judge said.
Entertainment
Michael B Jordan to play twins
Actor Michael B Jordan says he needed no convincing to tackle two lead roles in supernatural action thriller Sinners, which reunites him with Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Set in Mississippi in 1932, Sinners sees identical twins Smoke and Stack (Jordan), return to their rural hometown after a seven-year stint in Chicago. Equipped with cash, guns and liquor, they open a juke joint in an old sawmill. — Reuters
Music
Brazilian DJ rocks Coachella
Brazilian DJ Alok brought a blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Southern California, despite the growing fear of international artists about the future of performing in the US. “For me as a Brazilian it’s always been hard to get a visa. So for us it didn’t change much. But of course for Europe and others they changed the rules, right,” Alok said. — Reuters
UK’s move over streaming levies will be music to Malatsi’s ears
Five things to watch this week
CHRIS THURMAN: ‘The Fall’ reminds SA of 2015’s Fallist movement a decade on
Film industry is on the verge of a breakdown
Actor and Hollywood bad boy Val Kilmer dies at 65, leaving a strong legacy
‘Thorn Birds’ star Richard Chamberlain dies aged 90
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wanted Online: New lodges interpret the serenity of the Okavango
REVIEW: GR-Sport Fortuner will lead to sleepless nights for rivals
Wanted Online: Dr Wamuwi Mbao: Four your eyes only
Wanted Online: The art of reinvention
Five things to watch this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.