Mental health: a new understanding of trauma is emerging
When coping mechanisms fail, our very bodies could be affected — and our trauma passed on to other generations
Humans are getting sadder, more anxious, more distressed and more physically ill, finding modern life increasingly difficult to negotiate. Mental illness and chronic physical illnesses are reaching record highs. It’s estimated that 50% of the world’s population will experience a psychological disorder in their lifetime, yet a pitiful portion of that number gets access to mental healthcare.
Life expectancy is up in most places around the world, we have fewer deaths due to infection, and a doctor can keep your heart beating in incredible circumstances. However, mental illness and chronic illness rates are steadily climbing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.