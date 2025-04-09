Whaling station tour not for the faint of heart
Thankfully we have little need of a whaling station any more. There’s no longer a market for lamp oil, lubricants or soap made from whale oil. But the tour to the derelict Bluff Whaling Station is one of the most popular offered by Durban Walking Tours (DWT) and clearly this relic of a now-abandoned industry holds a strange fascination. You have to book early to get in and it is always booked out, our tour leader, Ruth Hagen, told me when I went on the tour last November.
This is also due to pent-up demand: the tour to the whaling station cannot be offered every month, like many of the other tours offered by DWT: permission for every outing has to be obtained from the military, which owns the land. ..
