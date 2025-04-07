JOHAN FOURIE: How engineers provide linkages between invention and growth
The story of Sasol shows why we should plan for greater investment in the education of tomorrow’s engineers
07 April 2025 - 05:00
On November 11 1955, beneath a scorching Free State sun, three men stood beside their cars, watching as the first litres of synthetic fuel flowed through a pipe.
The cars belonged to Sasol’s directors — Frans du Toit, Hendrik van Eck and Etienne Rousseau — and those drops of fuel represented far more than a technical milestone. They were proof of possibility. A signal that South Africans could master complexity, engineer solutions and build industries from the ground up...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.