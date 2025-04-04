Innovation that means business: Huawei Mate XT is the world’s first trifold smartphone

Huawei’s Eonic Curves lens design, crafted over 22 days through 78 high-precision processes, demonstrates the same attention to detail found in the world’s best industrial design.

Power, precision and performance in one

The Mate XT’s 3K Huawei X-True Display delivers crisp, high-resolution visuals for clearer presentations, document editing, or client video calls. Underpinning it is a hinge mechanism made from ultra-high-strength steel which is engineered for reliability under the pressure of frequent folding.

Its Huawei XMAGE camera system includes a 10-step adjustable physical aperture and up to 5.5x telephoto zoom, ensuring high-quality image capture for content creators, visual professionals, or anyone who relies on excellent visuals to tell their brand’s story. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature is ideal for capturing fast-paced moments in the field, the breakroom, the boardroom, or at a company function.

In meetings, on planes, between client visits, or working remotely, the Mate XT offers a full-screen productivity experience that travels with you. It’s equally suited to boardrooms and business lounges, blending executive appeal with transformative technology.

For leaders who think ahead

The launch of the world’s first trifold smartphone is a huge technological milestone and the Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design challenges conventional ideas about mobile devices, offering professionals a flexible platform to do more, lead smarter, and work without boundaries.