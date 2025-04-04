Innovation that means business: Huawei Mate XT is the world’s first trifold smartphone
Designed for visionaries, this groundbreaking device is built for ultimate mobility and professional productivity
The future of business mobility has arrived. Huawei’s Mate XT | Ultimate Design, the world’s first trifold smartphone, is now available in SA, ushering in a bold new chapter in device convergence, flexibility and professional productivity.
With the local arrival of the HUAWEI Mate X6 alongside it, South African professionals now have access to not one but two of Huawei’s most advanced foldables. Together, they mark a leap forward in design innovation and mobile capability — but the Mate XT takes centre stage.
All of this is being unveiled on the same day Huawei announces its new partnership with the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. Because when it comes to innovation, performance, and winning mindsets, Huawei knows champions recognise each other.
Work without limits, wherever you are
The Mate XT transforms from a slim, pocketable smartphone into a 10.2″ tablet-sized powerhouse. Whether you’re collaborating on presentations, reviewing dashboards, handling spreadsheets, or managing a packed diary on the go, this device adapts instantly to the way you work.
Its triple-fold structure supports seamless multitasking across multiple screens, enabling fluid productivity once reserved for desktops. With the Multiview in One experience, professionals can shift between single, dual, and triple-screen modes to suit every business moment.
Striking super slim design
Despite its complexity, the Mate XT remains astonishingly slim and is just slightly thicker than a standard smartphone when folded, and the world’s thinnest foldable at just 3.6mm when open. Its ultra-thin leather finish adds a sophisticated, executive look, while maintaining durability and lightness.
Huawei’s Eonic Curves lens design, crafted over 22 days through 78 high-precision processes, demonstrates the same attention to detail found in the world’s best industrial design.
Power, precision and performance in one
The Mate XT’s 3K Huawei X-True Display delivers crisp, high-resolution visuals for clearer presentations, document editing, or client video calls. Underpinning it is a hinge mechanism made from ultra-high-strength steel which is engineered for reliability under the pressure of frequent folding.
Its Huawei XMAGE camera system includes a 10-step adjustable physical aperture and up to 5.5x telephoto zoom, ensuring high-quality image capture for content creators, visual professionals, or anyone who relies on excellent visuals to tell their brand’s story. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature is ideal for capturing fast-paced moments in the field, the breakroom, the boardroom, or at a company function.
In meetings, on planes, between client visits, or working remotely, the Mate XT offers a full-screen productivity experience that travels with you. It’s equally suited to boardrooms and business lounges, blending executive appeal with transformative technology.
For leaders who think ahead
The launch of the world’s first trifold smartphone is a huge technological milestone and the Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design challenges conventional ideas about mobile devices, offering professionals a flexible platform to do more, lead smarter, and work without boundaries.
Prefer a single fold? The Huawei Mate X6 delivers
Alongside the trifold Mate XT, the Huawei Mate X6 offers a durable, ultra-thin alternative for professionals who want a more compact form factor without compromising power.
Featuring dual OLED displays protected by 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass and a high-performance Ultra Chroma Camera, it’s an ideal device for demanding business users.
Order your new smartphone today
The Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design and the Huawei Mate X6 are now available at Huawei’s official online store and Huawei Experience Stores in select retailers across SA.
Huawei Mate XT
This groundbreaking trifold smartphone is priced at R69,999. It’s also available from cellular operators for between R2,999 and R3,099 a month over 36 months.
Purchase a Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design during April and you’ll receive a year’s free Premium Service, including one year Huawei Care+, VIP Services and a free screen protector.
Huawei Mate X6
Purchase this innovated smartphone for R44,999. It’s also available from cellular operators for between R1,599 and R1,799 a month over 36 months.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.
Pricing valid until April 30 2025.