FREE TO READ | The stories behind SA’s iconic brands

Plenty to relish in this issue of Made in SA

24 March 2025 - 05:00
Picture: ARENA.

In this issue of Made in SA, we ask expats which SA goodies (aside from Mrs Ball’s Chutney) are their must-haves and explore the stories behind the chutney and some other iconic brands.

Speaking of iconic, brandy has been undergoing a Renaissance in the Cape, with a range of pot still tipples to match the best that Cognac has to offer.

We also explore the vast, untapped potential of informal innovation in SA, as shown in a recent study by the UN Development Programme, which found that SA’s informal innovation ecosystem reflects a community-orientated and entrepreneurial spirit.

We close off by chatting to two entrepreneurs working to solve wildly different challenges in their communities.

Anthony Sharpe, editor

