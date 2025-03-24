Devlin Brown at the water cooler: There are no shortcuts to getting the exercise you need
If you find an activity you enjoy, you may end up looking forward to your daily training session
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Fine! I’ve buckled. I know I need to exercise to lose my extra weight, but what’s the minimum I should do to lose weight? I don’t enjoy it, and I find people who obsess about healthy eating annoying.
This is a quintessentially SA question. What is the absolute least I need to do to be compliant?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.