A journey to the centre of the world
Ecuador has plenty to offer visitors, from volcanic hikes and hummingbirds to markets and chocolate
From the rooftop terrace of the swanky hotel, I can see Quito sprawling out in every direction. Directly ahead is the dazzling white San Francisco monastery, with its ornate towers watching over an enormous plaza full of life. Old colonial buildings line the other sides of the square, while another church tower pierces the low clouds behind. Gaze to the right, and it looks like someone casually plonked Notre Dame Cathedral into the mix.
Terracotta rooftops creep up the foothills of the Andes in the middle distance, while volcanoes form the final backdrop. It’s a scene straight out of a 18th century painting, except everyone today is wearing modern clothes and waving cellphones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.