BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun
US president who bullies those weaker than him and butters up the strong is a formidable opponent
After 57 days in office, the world is taking US President Donald Trump very, very seriously. On Friday, SA learnt that we had better do the same.
The first expulsion of an SA ambassador from the US should not be lightly dismissed. Nor should the real reasons. In the world of power, Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-03-15-expulsion-of-sa-ambassador-to-us-ebrahim-rasool-regrettable-says-ramaphosa/) leaves a stain on SA’s standing in the West, as it was intended to. The Trump administration has been trying to send SA a message that has so far not been properly heard. SA has stepped into major international disputes without recognising the risks...
