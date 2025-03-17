Athol Fugard’s fierce voice can never be silenced
Playwright held up a mirror to apartheid — to its violence, absurdity, human cost
17 March 2025 - 05:00
On March 8 2025, SA and the world lost an icon, and I lost a friend — someone who has been with me throughout my whole life in the theatre.
It is impossible to measure the impact Athol Fugard had on the world, on SA, and on the global theatre community. His work didn’t just shape SA theatre, it shaped how we, as artists and audiences, see the world, how we understand our responsibility as storytellers and how we find the courage to speak the truth, even in the darkest of times. ..
