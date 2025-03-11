Where housing, wealth and racial inequality collide
Rising house prices in the US have affected the wealth gap between white and black households
Home ownership — long a cornerstone of the “the American dream” — is increasingly out of reach for the average American. Over the past four decades, US house prices have risen by 75% in real terms, pushing the costs of home ownership for the typical first-time homebuyer to a record high. At the same time, these rising prices have significantly boosted the wealth of existing homeowners.
As a sociologist who studies inequality in America through the lens of housing, I’ve spent the past few years looking into how rising house prices have affected the wealth gap between white and black households, which has widened significantly over the past four decades. White families had about $90,000 more wealth — in 2021 dollars — than their black counterparts in 1984, an alarmingly wide gap. But by 2021, the gap had widened to almost $160,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.