The islands where nature thrives in isolation
Humans live on only 3% of the land that makes up the islands, the protected Galapagos National Park takes up the rest
05 March 2025 - 05:00
The inquisitive eyes of the giant green turtle are mesmerising. She’s swum right up to me while I’m snorkelling in the clear water, and we pause face to face, suspended in silence.
For a few magical moments we study each other, then her flipper grazes against my fingers as she dives. I follow with my hand still touching her powerful fin, and stay with her as she begins to tug tasty seagrass from a rock. She accepts my presence with curiosity, not fear, and we surface and dive back down together several times. ..
