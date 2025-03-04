BIG READ: Don’t pay lip service to your dental care
Oral health is integrally connected to systemic health in the same way that the mouth is part of the body
04 March 2025 - 05:00
If your doctor never asks about the health of your mouth, you might want to offer the information freely. Or find a doctor who does ask.
If your dentist is fixated on your mouth to the exclusion of the rest of your body’s health, you might want to proffer a full medical history. Or change dentists...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.