Nostalgia and heritage around Yzerfontein
The seaside town has plenty to offer, including pristine beaches, trails, fishing and a San heritage centre
Sitting under an old steel girder bridge next to the mercurial Berg River between Gouda and Moorreesburg, I enjoy a boerewors roosterkoek with a spicy smoor sous. The blue gum dappled light dances on top of the river’s surface while a flock of weavers chirp, click and rasp from their nests on the opposite bank.
It’s a quintessential back roads moment, enhanced by the solo travelling phenomenon of being more attuned to your surroundings, where curiosity and observation are your best friends. While ruminating over this, I dwell on some travel trends I read about in a recent Sunday Times article. Seemingly, two of the big motivators for travelling in 2025 are nostalgia and heritage, the former motivated by a harking back to simpler pleasures of the past, and the latter an apparent need to learn of one’s lineage and how our ancestors lived...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.