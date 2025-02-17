Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Focus on what you can control in your quest to get fit
People spend years trying to achieve certain types of physiques and get moderate results
17 February 2025 - 05:00
I am a man in my 40s who decided to turn things around and become as fit as I could and get into the best shape of my life. I can’t help but feel Hollywood exaggerates what is possible. How do these actors get into such incredible shape?
Hollywood exaggerates? Are you for real? If you can stomach watching Fast & Furious, you’ll know the answer to that question...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.