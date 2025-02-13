Every city tells a story
VoiceMap is a self-curated travel guide and shares tales about culture and history
13 February 2025 - 05:00
No matter where in the world you travel to next, VoiceMap will be there.
The platform — which now covers about 400 cities, with plans to add more — uses GPS technology and location sensors to unlock the tales of the cities you visit once your device location taps in. It provides a self-curated travel guide made up of the history of the spaces you explore. With the use of pictures, visuals, sounds and words, the stories help you to understand the culture of the city you are in, along with its various tourist attractions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.