Pret A Manger heads south
British coffee and sandwich chain plans to open stores in Melrose Arch and Rosebank
12 February 2025 - 05:00
There can’t be too many residents of Johannesburg who feel that there aren’t enough coffee and sandwich shops.
However, if you do belong to this deprived minority, there is great news. The British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger (or just Pret to its friends) is about to hit our shores, with initial openings in Melrose Arch and Rosebank...
