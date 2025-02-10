Managing conflict with those you love
It can be hard to be calm or rational when hot-button issues stir up our emotions
US President Donald Trump has in his short time in office already upset the global applecart and rubbed a few people up the wrong way, not least President Cyril Ramaphosa. But who would have thought he could scupper Valentine’s Day as some couples, perhaps instead of raising a glass of bubbly and gazing lovingly at each other in the candlelight, end up bickering over where they stand on land expropriation, gender issues, immigration, climate change, Aids relief, trade tariffs or any number of Trump hot buttons.
These are all loaded issues with much at stake, bound to stir up heated feelings among family, friends and even work colleagues. And, unfortunately, when triggered, we’re not always about to be calm or rational. Many of us feel overwhelmed already, and the advent of a second Trump term is adding fuel to the fire as it drives us into even more separate camps...
