BIG READ: Juluka’s classic ‘Work for All’ reissued on vinyl
The record, pressed on vibrant, translucent blue vinyl, has been crafted with exquisite attention to detail
04 February 2025 - 05:00
Streaming services offer music in a kaleidoscopic and planetary abundance that would have seemed wholly fantastical to anyone who lived before the invention of the MP3 file.
They enable quick and promiscuous exploration, exploration without limit. A person in Johannesburg can move from a new track that a friend just WhatsApped moments after she Shazamed it at a club in New York to 1980s’ Italian disco and on to 1970s’ Nigerian funk in three steps that take five minutes. This is wildly marvellous...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.