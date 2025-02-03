Neurodivergence in girls and women now receiving attention
Study says there was an assumption that ADHD was only a male disorder
03 February 2025 - 05:00
For a long time, neurodivergent diagnoses for conditions such as attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) were mostly for boys who couldn’t sit still in class due to hyperactivity and a tendency to be distracted.
However, this has changed in doctors’ rooms and online, with many female social media content creators posting content about how neurodivergence presents differently in them. Diagnoses in adulthood are also becoming more frequent...
