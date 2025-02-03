Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Exercise can improve your chances of beating cancer
Moving more can improve the odds of having a happier, healthier and longer life
03 February 2025 - 05:00
Is there really a point in exercising regularly just in pursuit of a so-called good body? Surely we’re all adults and life is about more than waist circumference?
Life is certainly about more than your waist circumference, though your waist circumference may tell a story about your risk of developing type-2 diabetes and heart disease...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.