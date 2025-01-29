MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Kosher wines hold their own among SA peers
Five Essa wines bagged the highest scores in that week’s tasting
My first exposure to the viticultural side of the wine business would have been when our family travelled in and around the vineyards of Bordeaux during the summer ahead of my 10th birthday. However, I think my first visit to any winery took place in the weeks after my matric exams, so just ahead of my 18th birthday.
I was on a tour of Israel organised by the Junior City Council. The cellar in question was Carmel, a vast and not particularly atmospheric wine factory established in Rishon LeZion by Baron Edmond de Rothschild in 1882. While I was hardly a wine buff, I had been generously indulged from my early teens by my parents and their friends. I knew enough to recognise that the wines we sampled were pretty ordinary. I obviously couldn’t have identified the cause. Today I know that the conventions of kosher winemaking had interposed themselves between the vineyard and the bottle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.