Cape-to-KZN Groot Trek reimagined
A road trip through the centre of SA, around the top of Lesotho, to the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal
My family and I drove to the Drakensberg from Cape Town for Christmas. We make a biennial pilgrimage to God’s Country to spend the holidays with my family in the shadow of the blue basalt escarpment know as uKhahlamba. Flying is our typical mode of travel, but it’s been a while since we replicated the Groot Trek through the centre of the country and then in a clockwise curve around the top of Lesotho, before descending into the northwestern corner of KwaZulu-Natal.
I believe it is important for my children to see more of SA than the Western Cape. It’s also a good opportunity for calibration of the family zeitgeist. More than 30 hours in a car with three kids and two adults will either drive you careering into permanent madness or strengthen the bond and the trust. And, while some screen time is an important tool to calm the mood after an overdose of sugar or an argument, road trips in which kids spend all the time watching screens and plugged into earphones don’t count. You ma...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.