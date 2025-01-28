BIG READ: Victims and bereaved families of apartheid horrors have still not achieved justice
More than two decades since the TRC released its final report, most perpetrators have lived out their retirements in peace
28 January 2025 - 05:00
It was late on a sweltering summer evening at Temba on the outskirts of Hammanskraal north of Pretoria in the then Bophuthatswana bantustan on Tuesday December 1, 1987 when death came knocking at the door of Tumelo and Busisiwe Motasi.
Unaware of the danger, Busisiwe answered the door of their humble four-roomed home. There stood a tough-faced black man with googly 1980s’ spectacles and a gap in his front teeth, saying he was a friend of Tumelo, who worked as a sergeant based at the Hammanskraal Police College, and asking if he was home...
