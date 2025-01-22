MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Informed amateurs can be better tasters than professionals
Wine drinkers may be better at discerning some faults than masters of wine
There’s something of a chasm separating the expectations of wine consumers from those of wine professionals. Wine drinkers expect most bottles to yield a degree of pleasure. They probably (and mainly subconsciously) quantify that pleasure based on their stylistic preferences and the reputation of the brand. So if you would rather drink chardonnay than chenin, you’re more likely to enjoy an average chardonnay than a good chenin. By the same token, if you would rather drink a Paul Cluver than a Du Toitskloof, the knowledge that you are drinking your preferred brand will induce a greater sense of contentment.
Wine professionals, on the other hand, are trained to find fault: they look at wine the way publishers read manuscripts — not for the enjoyment, but to assess the commercial or aesthetic merit of the text. This doesn’t mean that they don’t also have a consumer mindset: publishers can get pleasure from pulp fiction; wine professionals can suspend (some of) their critical sens...
