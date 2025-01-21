Two crosses and a tree: the symbols of Spion Kop
It is time to commemorate one of the bloodiest battles in SA history that took place 125 years ago
21 January 2025 - 05:00
Spion Kop is one of those SA places that doesn’t translate. Just as Gansbaai can never become Goose Bay, Spy Hill sounds so Enid Blyton. Even thrusting an “e” into it seems an affront to the heroism on that hill 125 years ago.
Thomas Pakenham might agree. He called it “an acre of massacre” and spelt its name the old-fashioned way in The Boer War. Wikipedia still does too. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.