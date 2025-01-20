The link of air pollution and cardiovascular health in Africa

Air pollution has an alarming effect on global health. In 2019, it was responsible for4.2-million deaths globally. Inhaling air pollution harms health in many different ways beyond simply having effects on the lungs. More than 70% of air pollution deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases — diseases of the heart and blood vessels, such as heart attacks and strokes.
For many years, cardiovascular diseases were considered to be more of a problem in more prosperous countries, but this is not the case any more.
In Africa cardiovascular diseases are nowthe second leading cause of deathafter respiratory infections and tuberculosis. The numbers of cardiovascular deaths are much higher in low-income countries where access to diagnosis and treatment is limited by resources available. But where does air pollution fit in?
ScientistsMarvellous Adeoye,Mariachiara Di CesareandMark Millerexplain what is known and what isn’t about air pollution and cardiovascular health in Africa.
How big is the burden of cardiovascular deaths in Africa?
While infectious diseases remain a major concern in Africa, cardiovascular disease cases are increasing, especially in urban areas. Between 1990 and 2019 cardiovascular diseases jumpedfrom being the sixth leading cause of death in Sub-Saharan Africa to the second highest. The most recent figures show that in the same period the number of cardiovascular deaths in the region has increased from650,000 to 1.2-million.
Factors contributing to the increase in cardiovascular deaths include changes in lifestyle, a shift toliving in urban settings and a growing andincreasingly older population.
An additional problem is that the region is not ready to address the increasing numbers of cardiovascular cases. Africa is experiencing a dramatic shortage of cardiovascular specialists. In 2018 the region had only about2,000 cardiologists for the entire continent of 1.2-billion people.
How bad is air pollution in Africa?
While air pollution is now beginning to decline at a global level, there are huge regional variations, with air quality still deteriorating in many low- and middle-income countries, including countries in Africa.
Estimates of levels of air pollution show thatthey are high in Africa and getting worse, especially in urban areas. Levels of air pollution are, on average,three times higher than those observed in high-income regions such as Europe. Overall,60% of African countriesexperienced an increase in airborne pollution particles in 2010-19.
Common sources of air pollution in Africa include vehicle emissions and industrial activities, as well as the burning of agricultural waste after harvesting. The use of solid fuels in homes such as wood, charcoal and dried animal dung also releases pollutants into the atmosphere.
This mixture of air pollution can generate a range of air pollutants which can affect health in different ways. Pollutants include airborne particles of various sizes, and gases such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide.
What is missing?
Research in other regions of the world clearly shows that air pollution has an effect on cardiovascular health. However, the evidence from Africa is limited due to both a lack of air quality data — just24 of the 54 African nationsare set up to measure air quality in some capacity — and studies that look at the health consequences.
Ourresearchfound only six academic studies exploring the effect of air pollution on cardiovascular diseases in the region. The majority focus on urban populations in SA.
This makes it difficult to determine the health effect of air pollution across Africa as a whole.
Still, our review identified studies showing clear associations between several air pollutants and increased cardiovascular hospitalisations and death.
What needs to be done?
There is a critical need to expand air quality monitoring across the continent, and then to use this data to assess the links between different air pollutants and cardiovascular disease.
We need data from different countries in Africa and both urban and rural locations. This will enable policymakers to target regulations and public health interventions.
Public health education is also essential to raise awareness about lifestyle risk factors and the health effects of air pollution. It will allow individuals to take steps to reduce their exposure and improve their cardiovascular health.
• Adeoye is global health researcher at the University of Essex, Di Cesare is professor in population studies and global health at the University of Essex and Miller is reader in air pollution and health at the University of Edinburgh.
The link of air pollution and cardiovascular health in Africa
There is a need to expand monitoring across the continent as air quality is deteriorating
Air pollution has an alarming effect on global health. In 2019, it was responsible for 4.2-million deaths globally. Inhaling air pollution harms health in many different ways beyond simply having effects on the lungs. More than 70% of air pollution deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases — diseases of the heart and blood vessels, such as heart attacks and strokes.
For many years, cardiovascular diseases were considered to be more of a problem in more prosperous countries, but this is not the case any more.
In Africa cardiovascular diseases are now the second leading cause of death after respiratory infections and tuberculosis. The numbers of cardiovascular deaths are much higher in low-income countries where access to diagnosis and treatment is limited by resources available. But where does air pollution fit in?
Scientists Marvellous Adeoye, Mariachiara Di Cesare and Mark Miller explain what is known and what isn’t about air pollution and cardiovascular health in Africa.
How big is the burden of cardiovascular deaths in Africa?
While infectious diseases remain a major concern in Africa, cardiovascular disease cases are increasing, especially in urban areas. Between 1990 and 2019 cardiovascular diseases jumped from being the sixth leading cause of death in Sub-Saharan Africa to the second highest. The most recent figures show that in the same period the number of cardiovascular deaths in the region has increased from 650,000 to 1.2-million.
Factors contributing to the increase in cardiovascular deaths include changes in lifestyle, a shift to living in urban settings and a growing and increasingly older population.
An additional problem is that the region is not ready to address the increasing numbers of cardiovascular cases. Africa is experiencing a dramatic shortage of cardiovascular specialists. In 2018 the region had only about 2,000 cardiologists for the entire continent of 1.2-billion people.
How bad is air pollution in Africa?
While air pollution is now beginning to decline at a global level, there are huge regional variations, with air quality still deteriorating in many low- and middle-income countries, including countries in Africa.
Estimates of levels of air pollution show that they are high in Africa and getting worse, especially in urban areas. Levels of air pollution are, on average, three times higher than those observed in high-income regions such as Europe. Overall, 60% of African countries experienced an increase in airborne pollution particles in 2010-19.
Common sources of air pollution in Africa include vehicle emissions and industrial activities, as well as the burning of agricultural waste after harvesting. The use of solid fuels in homes such as wood, charcoal and dried animal dung also releases pollutants into the atmosphere.
This mixture of air pollution can generate a range of air pollutants which can affect health in different ways. Pollutants include airborne particles of various sizes, and gases such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide.
What is missing?
Research in other regions of the world clearly shows that air pollution has an effect on cardiovascular health. However, the evidence from Africa is limited due to both a lack of air quality data — just 24 of the 54 African nations are set up to measure air quality in some capacity — and studies that look at the health consequences.
Our research found only six academic studies exploring the effect of air pollution on cardiovascular diseases in the region. The majority focus on urban populations in SA.
This makes it difficult to determine the health effect of air pollution across Africa as a whole.
Still, our review identified studies showing clear associations between several air pollutants and increased cardiovascular hospitalisations and death.
What needs to be done?
There is a critical need to expand air quality monitoring across the continent, and then to use this data to assess the links between different air pollutants and cardiovascular disease.
We need data from different countries in Africa and both urban and rural locations. This will enable policymakers to target regulations and public health interventions.
Public health education is also essential to raise awareness about lifestyle risk factors and the health effects of air pollution. It will allow individuals to take steps to reduce their exposure and improve their cardiovascular health.
• Adeoye is global health researcher at the University of Essex, Di Cesare is professor in population studies and global health at the University of Essex and Miller is reader in air pollution and health at the University of Edinburgh.
This article first appeared on The Converstation.
Kashmir saffron growers eye indoor farming amid climate pressures
EU can match US, China with integrated energy market, IMF says
Ninety One stays put as BlackRock ditches climate alliance group
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA officials work with embassies to identify families of dead illegal miners
SA looks to WEF to boost investment amid economic challenges
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.