Life

Trump look-alike sings to sell pudding in Pakistan

The food vendor gets more business — and attention — than others

15 January 2025 - 05:00
by Agency Staff
Saleem Bagga, seen by some as a lookalike of US president-elect Donald Trump, sings songs while selling kheer, a traditional South Asian rice pudding, along a road in Sahiwal, Pakistan, on January 13, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIDA MEBOOB
Sahiwal —  In a bustling market in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, a food vendor who locals say bears an uncanny resemblance to US president-elect Donald Trump gets more business — and attention — than others.

“We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer (pudding),” said Mohammad Yaseen, a local resident who prefers to buy the dessert from Saleem Bagga, the look-alike vendor who also sings to draw customers.

“When he sings to sell kheer, we come down to him,” Yaseen said.

Bagga, 53, pushes his colourful wooden cart along the road delivering the milky pudding, a black jacket over his beige shalwar kameez tunic to keep out the winter cold.

A crowd gathers as Bagga, who sports a distinctive blond quiff because of his albinism, sings the lyrics to a Punjabi song: “Now you come down to me my love, don’t delay, my eyes are tired of waiting.”

Local resident Imran Ashraf takes a selfie with Bagga. “His kheer is really delicious ... we talk to him and we take selfies with him and we tell our friends that we have taken these pictures with Trump,” Ashraf said.

Saleem Bagga, seen by some as a lookalike of US president-elect Donald Trump, poses for a selfie with a customer while selling kheer, a traditional South Asian rice pudding, along a road in Sahiwal, Pakistan, on January 13, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIDA MEBOOB
Bagga is unfazed by the stream of attention and cameras that follow him throughout the market and even in his home neighbourhood in the district of Sahiwal.

“My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me...I feel very good,” he said, before extending an invitation.

“Donald Trump sahib (sir), you have won the election, now visit here and eat my kheer, you will really enjoy it,” he said.

Reuters

What Trump’s win means for Hollywood

The entertainment industry should turn away from its 2016 attempts to influence politics
Life
2 months ago

BIG READ: The powers Donald Trump will wield when he returns to the White House

This time Trump knows he cannot simply rule by fiat
Life
1 month ago

BIG READ : The return of government intervention in the US

There are many unknowns for Trump’s new administration, except that it will be disruptive
Life
1 month ago

The bigotry, fear and ignorance ruling US voters

Trump’s victory shows that the manufacturers of the culture war have triumphed
Life
2 months ago
